Maple Road and Crooks back open after rollover crash

10:52 AM, Aug 13, 2017
5:56 AM, Aug 14, 2017
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Maple Road at Crooks is back open after a rollover crash. 

The accident happened around 8:30 am Sunday.

Police say a Dodge Pickup, heading east on Maple, struck a Malibu. 

The truck rolled over. 

The driver was the only person in the pickup. The Malibu was occupied by the driver and a 16-year-old passenger. 

Paramedics rushed all three people to the hospital. 

Police tell 7 Action News both drivers are in serious condition. The passenger is in critical condition. 

