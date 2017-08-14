Cloudy
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Maple Road at Crooks is back open after a rollover crash.
The accident happened around 8:30 am Sunday.
Police say a Dodge Pickup, heading east on Maple, struck a Malibu.
The truck rolled over.
The driver was the only person in the pickup. The Malibu was occupied by the driver and a 16-year-old passenger.
Paramedics rushed all three people to the hospital.
Police tell 7 Action News both drivers are in serious condition. The passenger is in critical condition.