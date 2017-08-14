TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Maple Road at Crooks is back open after a rollover crash.

The accident happened around 8:30 am Sunday.

Police say a Dodge Pickup, heading east on Maple, struck a Malibu.

The truck rolled over.

The driver was the only person in the pickup. The Malibu was occupied by the driver and a 16-year-old passenger.

Paramedics rushed all three people to the hospital.

Police tell 7 Action News both drivers are in serious condition. The passenger is in critical condition.