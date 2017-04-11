How you can adopt a piece of the planet ahead of Earth Day

(WXYZ) - NASA is encouraging people to virtually adopt a piece of Earth.

It's all in an effort to get us to learn more about this planet. NASA says on its site that there are about 64,000 locations up for grabs. Each piece is about 55 miles wide.

Visitors get assigned a random earth chunk and the adoption comes with a nifty certificate that you can share on social media using the hashtag #AdoptThePlanet.



Here's mine: a nice little parcel of the North Pacific Ocean. Courtesy NASA



You can also check out in-depth satellite data of your location with NASA's Worldview feature.



The goal, NASA says, it to get all of the pieces adopted at least once by Earth Day which is April 22.



Of course, NASA makes it a point to note that just because you "adopt" a location doesn't mean you own it, which is totally a bummer, because I could have used that ocean chunk.

More details here.

