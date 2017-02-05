Serious accident involving two teenagers in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious accident involving two teenagers.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Mound Road north of 25 Mile in Shelby Township.

According to police, one person was thrown from the car and suffered serious injuries.

Both teenagers were taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for about 3 hours for the investigation.

Alcohol is not suspected. No names are being released at this time.