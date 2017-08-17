Shania Twain announces concert at Little Caesars Arena next year

DETROIT (WXYZ) - For the first time in three years, country music superstar Shania Twain is hitting the road with a stop at the all-new Little Caesars Arena in 2018.

The tour is in support of her new album, "NOW," and will hit LCA on June 15, 2018.

Tickets begin at $29.95 and go all the way up to $149.95 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. You can get them at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNational.com, all Ticketmaster locations, the Joe Louis Arena and Fox Theatre box offices and at Ticketmaster.com.

If you have an American Express credit card, you can get tickets before they go on sale to the public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.