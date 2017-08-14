St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor building $24 million cancer center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has announced they are building a $24 million cancer center, expected to be finished by the fall of 2018.

According to St. Joseph Mercy Health System, the 66,000-square-foot facility will break ground in September and will deliver comprehensive cancer care for patients.

"This new state-of-the-art facility will help cancer patients and their families by combining the very best in prevention, screening, research, treatment and support all in one location," Dave Brooks, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals said in a release. "This significant care delivery redesign will improve patient experience across all of our west market region of Canton, Brighton, Chelsea, and Ann Arbor."

The center will feature a redesigned entrance with two-story glass atrium. The main floor will have an expanded infusion suite with 22 private bays and a view of the garden, while the lower level will be dedicated for St. Joseph's National Cancer Institute Oncology Research Program.

In all, it will have nearly 25,000 additional square feet of space above the current 41,000-square-feet, double the number of current exam rooms to 40, dedicated patient reflection space, dedicated pharmacy and a new coffe shop in the lobby.

It's expected to be complete in November 2018.