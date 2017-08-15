State faces lawsuit over guns in foster homes

(WXYZ) - A federal lawsuit brought on by two Michigan families and the national Second Amendment Foundation alleges the state of Michigan is violating Second Amendment rights by targeting gun owners who foster children.



The dispute centers around restrictions placed on gun owners, as to where and how they must store firearms and ammunition.



DHHS doesn't restrict guns in the home, just access to them.



But those access restrictions are a violation, claim the plaintiffs.



One of those families suing is William and Jill Johnson of Ontonagon Michigan.



They claim DHHS won't allow them to foster their grandson unless they restrict their access to their personal protection.



The Second Amendment Foundation says they have similar lawsuits pending in other states as well.



DHHS declined to comment.



