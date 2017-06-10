Support, donations pour in after MI teen's late father surprises him with birthday gift

The video shows 16-year-old Johnathon Crow reading a birthday card while at the Port Huron Music Center.
Once he got to the end, he realized it was signed by his father, who passed away earlier this year.
The Times Herald reports that the father contacted the store and ordered the exact guitar that Johnny had been wanting before he passed away.
In one of the more popular posts on Reddit, someone representing Michigan rocker Alice Cooper commented saying that she will set John up with passes to come backstage and meet Alice and the band at the show.