Support, donations pour in after MI teen's late father surprises him with birthday gift

(WXYZ) - Support is pouring in from around the world for a Port Huron teen whose late father surprised him with a special 16th birthday gift.

The video shows 16-year-old Johnathon Crow reading a birthday card while at the Port Huron Music Center.



Once he got to the end, he realized it was signed by his father, who passed away earlier this year.



The Times Herald reports that the father contacted the store and ordered the exact guitar that Johnny had been wanting before he passed away.

In one of the more popular posts on Reddit, someone representing Michigan rocker Alice Cooper commented saying that she will set John up with passes to come backstage and meet Alice and the band at the show.

Pete Kruse, who owns the music store, said they are taking PayPal donations to the store which will go to John to help him take more lessons, buy new strings, amps and more.

As of Thursday night, there had been more than $16,000 donated to the store for John.

Another comment came from John's uncle, who said he surprised John with Alice Cooper tickets to go later in the year.

