CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Clinton Township police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole some guns during a home invasion on Monday.

According to police, a woman walked into her house in the area of 15 Mile and Gratiot when she noticed the suspect inside. He pulled out a knife, threatened her, and stole some guns before taking off.

Police say the suspect is a black male and is armed with handguns. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, in his 30s.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown for a short period of time, but it has since been lifted.

