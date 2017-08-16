Suspects charged in murder, dismemberment of Macomb teen appear in court

(WXYZ) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for two teens charged in the murder and dismemberment of a Macomb Township teen.

Andrew Fiacco and Eevette MacDonald, are charged with multiple felonies in Stephen McAfee's murder, according to Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Fiacco, 19, is charged with first degree murder, felony firearm and dismemberment of a body. MacDonald, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact, dismemberment of a body and lying to police officers.

McAfee disappeared on March 10, 2016 after leaving his parents home at 2:30 a.m. He had Asperger's and was bipolar. His parents also believed he may have gotten involved with the wrong people.

He was allegedly shot three to four times the area of 34 Mile and Van Dyke in Bruce Township. Some of his remains were found about six miles away in the area of 28 Mile and Kuntsman Rd in Ray Township.

MacDonald allegedly told her friend about the killing, which prompted her friend to come forward with the information from police. She will not be facing charges.

After the woman went to police with information, they arrested MacDonald, who said that Fiacco shot McAfee and she helped him dismember and bury the body.

Shortly after the interview, police arrested Fiacco who gave the same information and also gave locations of where McAfee's remains were buried.

Right now, deputies can't say what the motive is behind the shooting.