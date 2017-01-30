Tell us about your family's immigration journey to Michigan

(WXYZ) - As President Trump's immigration ban spurs protests across the country, many people are taking to social media to share their personal stories or family journeys of coming to the United States.

More details on the executive order can be found here.

Do you have a story you'd like to tell? Please message us on Facebook with a picture and details about your travels to Michigan. We'll use them online and possibly on-air.

Michigan stories:

@wxyzdetroit me and my father in Beirut, Lebanon 🇱🇧 just before we immigrated to the United States 🇺🇸 in 1984. pic.twitter.com/tpuVsDd3rH — محلل سياسي (@politicalzzzzzz) January 30, 2017



Beth Ayers: "My Fathers side came on the May Flower 1635. My Mothers side came through Ellis Island 1900."



Joshua Paul: "It started with my great grandparents looking for a better way. They scraped up enough money and came from Poland, ending up in Detroit. What they didn't do was demand that their new home be forced to follow their culture. They even went as far as anglicizing their name to make it easier for 'Americans' to pronounce."

Sarah Mari: "My grandmother came here from England in the early 50's; she married an American soldier she had met while he was stationed in England. She was able to come here legally because of that marriage. I think most people throw around the phrase 'come here legally' when they have no idea how difficult it actually is to do so if you're a poor, relatively unskilled person who just wants a better life."

Mimi E. Johnson Apollonio: "I can tell you about the journey of my husband's family who left Italy with only a couple of bucks in his father's pocket, leaving my husband and brother with grandparents as his mother and father left for France in search of work in the 50's. Eventually reuniting the whole family after finding a job and a place big enough for the family to live. Eventually the older boys heading to Canada to secure a place for them to live and jobs because it was required that you had the funds to enter the country...it took 2 years and they all needed vaccinations to enter. NOTHING was handed to them and the whole family worked and handed their checks over to my mother-in-law who ran a very tight ship and still does in her 90's... my husband married an American girl, had 3 kids and works as hard as his father did and is proud to be an American and would fight for this country and our Constitution even today at 59. ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION is a very sore subject to those who came here the right way and stood in Line!"

Vicki Lindholm: "Almost Everyone in my family is from another place. Danes, Irish, French, English, polish Jew. . I'm part Native American. We came here for a better place . We've lost sight of that."

Brian Turrill: "My grandpa came here legally doing the right paperwork to become a citizen. He took no benefits he had a job before coming here."

See what other people are saying from across the country:

My grandmother was Born in US waters on the RMS Aquitania as her family immigrated 2 US. came n 2 @ellisisland #travelban pic.twitter.com/MQISH8iZD6 — Jenci Spradlin (@jenciTN) January 30, 2017

My dad and siblings after parents killed in pogroms for being Jewish. They immigrated to US. #allwelcomehere #nomore pic.twitter.com/T502bl9NwB — CherylKravitz (@CherylKravitz) January 30, 2017

My grandfather at age 16, just before he immigrated from Syria to the USA. #nobannowall pic.twitter.com/PWcLA5QXxi — Jessica Khoury (@jkbibliophile) January 30, 2017

My grandparents immigrated with their 4 kids from Mexico. My dad was a lawyer, one of my aunts was a doctor, the other a teacher. — Erin Brianne (@Erin_Brianne_) January 30, 2017

My family immigrated here in 1680. My wife immigrated here in 1989. We are both American. — Derigan Silver (@derigansilver) January 30, 2017