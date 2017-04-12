Think you're the next Michael Jackson? Motown the Musical wants you

DETROIT - Berry Gordy is looking for the next Michael Jackson here in Detroit.

The legendary Motown founder will be at the Motown Museum Tuesday during auditions for the next young Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder for the national Motown the Musical tour.

In addition to the main characters, producers are looking for African-American men and women ages 20s-40s.

Producers say no theater experience is necessary, but you must have “amazing soulful voices to play different performers from Motown history.”

Open casting will be held Tuesday at the Motown Museum.

Times:

9:00 AM ET – 1:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET – 5 PM ET

Talent is asked to bring a picture and resume with contact information, plus sheet music for a Motown song of their choice.

The open casting call is for the tour that kicks off in Chicago in September. Rehearsals will be held in New York City beginning in August.

Motown the Musical opens Tuesday in Detroit at the Fisher Theater.

For more casting call info, click here.

