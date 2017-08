(WXYZ) - Selfridge Air National Guard Base will celebrate 100 years this weekend with a special air show and open house featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, with the air show kicking off at 11 a.m.

The performers for the air show include:

United States Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team

United States Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo Team

Michigan Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt CSAR Demo

The Flying Horsemen P-51 Mustang Demo Team

Trojan Horsemen T-28 Demo Team

F-4 Phantom (Collings Foundation)

F-100 Super Sabre

F-86 Sabre

T-33 Shooting Star – Greg Colyer

MiG-17 – Randy Ball

Tuskegee Airmen

Jack Roush’s P-51 Mustang “Gentleman Jim”

Jacquie B Air Shows

Misty Blues – All women jump team

Great War Flying Museum – 4 x WWI Warbirds

Curtiss Jenny J-4

Hawker Hurricane MK IV

OV-1 Mohawk Air Shows

Yankee Air Museum C-47, B-25, B-17

CAF P-39

Buck Roetman

Tora Tora Tora Pyrotechnics

Other events include the chance for you to get up close and personal with several aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster, F-16 Fighting Falcon and much more.

General admission to the open house is free, but you can buy premium seating boxes for $25.

Because it is a base, there are restrictions as to what you can bring. Those include firearms, replica firearms, air soft guns, toy guns, pepper spray, explosives, awnings, tents, glass containers, bicycles and much more.

For an entire list of prohibited items, click here.

To learn more about the air show and open house, visit teamselfridge.com.