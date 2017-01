DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan will be rolling across the state today and tomorrow.

The event features an exciting lineup of coaches, players, broadcasters and even Tigers mascot PAWS.

They'll be making stops on both the east and west sides of the state.

The tour leads up to TigersFest at Comerica Park on Saturday.

