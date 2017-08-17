Tips to speed up your mornings before going back to school

5:44 AM, Aug 17, 2017
4 hours ago

As you get ready to send the kids back to school, we look at some time-saving hacks that parents cane use in the mornings before sending kids to school. From meal prepping snacks and lunches, to getting clothes ready the night before, our tips will help you gain precious minutes in the busy mornings before school.

As you get ready to send the kids back to school, we're trying to both speed up your mornings and help parents think outside the box when it comes to your child's lunch box. 7 Action News reporter Matthew Smith met with the Wrobel family to talk about meal preps and even dress preps. With two kids in the house, they're all about meal-prepping, but we came up with some new ideas they hadn't even thought of.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - As you get ready to send the kids back to school, we're trying to both speed up your mornings and help parents think outside the box when it comes to your child's lunch box.

7 Action News reporter Matthew Smith met with the Wrobel family to talk about meal preps and even dress preps.

With two kids in the house, they're all about meal-prepping, but we came up with some new ideas they hadn't even thought of.

"We have everything planned out in advance, and I look and I say, 'girls, we have an extra 10 minutes,'" Nicole Wrobel said. "We have a little extra time to get things done that we may not have otherwise."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top