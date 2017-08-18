Trump abandons plans for infrastructure council

WASHINGTON (AP) - - President Donald Trump is abandoning his plans to form an infrastructure advisory council.



It's the third such industry council to be eliminated by the White House this week after the backlash to the president's comments blaming "both sides" for the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



The White House says in a statement Thursday that the infrastructure council, which was still being formed, "will not move forward."



The administration said Wednesday it was ending two other advisory councils made up primarily of business leaders, the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. The decision followed a series of announcements by CEOs that they were quitting the councils following Trump's remarks.

