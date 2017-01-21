Mother located after two kids found wandering in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say the mother of two kids who were found wandering on the city's west side has been found and is with the kids.

According to police, the two children were found and taken to the department's 2nd precinct on at 13530 Lesure, which is on Grand River near Schaefer and I-96.

According to the children, the boy is named Zachariah and says he is 6 years old. The girl says her name is Fiona and says she is 3 years old.

We're told the mother was getting her hair done and a woman who lived upstairs was supposed to watch the children. She fell asleep and the kids got out.

Police and Child Protective Services will investigate, but right now, there are no charges. The children will be released to the mother.