U-M issues crime alert after armed robbery off campus

(WXYZ) - The University of Michigan is issuing a new crime alert this morning regarding an armed robbery that happened near campus.

It happened just before 12:30 on Wednesday on Arch Street near Packard.

A pedestrian was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by a person who took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police also got a call at the same time about possible shots being fired nearby, but those reports turned out to be false.

It's not clear if the two incidents are connected.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety at 734-763-1131.

Officials are reminding people to remain aware and walk with a friend when possible.

