(WXYZ) -

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger was in her office today, but refused to come out and talk to 7 Action News about the controversies surrounding her short tenure.

The newly elected official is facing a federal lawsuit brought on by two former aides, alleging erratic behavior.

This, as the union boss who oversees nearly a dozen of her employees, stood before the Board of Commissioners and alleged a hostile working environment.

Spranger is also at odds with the commissioners and has threatened to sue over disputes of work protocol.

Spranger was a no-show at the board meeting even though she was the first topic of discussion.

An employee of hers tells 7 Action News she didn’t want to face our cameras and questions.