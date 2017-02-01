Wayne State University issues health alert regarding possible chickenpox exposure

(WXYZ) - An important health alert was issued to students, faculty and staff at Wayne State University regarding a chickenpox risk.

In an e-mail sent out by WSU's chief of staff, it says if anyone dined inside the Towers Cafe between Thursday, January 26 and Sunday, January 29, there may have been a chance you were exposed to chickenpox.

Chickenpox is highly contagious and the fear is that many may have been exposed and haven't sought the proper treatment, including vaccination.



Campus administration is asking those who visited the Towers Cafe between those days to get checked out if they have experienced any symptoms of the airborne illness.



Symptoms include slight fever followed by blister-like, itchy rash. The disease can be spread by coughing of sneezing.

University leaders are asking if you ate inside towers cafe on January 28 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be seen by doctors at the campus health center or your primary care physician by this Thursday.

If you visited the cafe on January 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. that you see a doctor or medical professional by Friday.