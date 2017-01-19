70 y.o. woman tied up in Warren home invasion

6:23 AM, Jan 19, 2017
1 min ago

Woman tied up and robbed at home in Warren

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was tied up during an early morning home invasion.

Police say it happened at a home on Falmouth Street.

The victim says two men entered her house, tied her up and took credit cards, jewelry and a wedding ring before leaving the scene. 

She was not injured in the incident.

The woman says she's a widow and currently battling thyroid cancer. 

At the moment, no one is in custody. 

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top