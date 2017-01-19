70 y.o. woman tied up in Warren home invasion

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was tied up during an early morning home invasion.

Police say it happened at a home on Falmouth Street.

The victim says two men entered her house, tied her up and took credit cards, jewelry and a wedding ring before leaving the scene.

She was not injured in the incident.

The woman says she's a widow and currently battling thyroid cancer.

At the moment, no one is in custody.

