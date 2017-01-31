Yanfeng Automotive Interiors cutting hundreds of jobs in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Hundreds of layoffs are coming to a company in Monroe.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is cutting 321 jobs from its two facilities in the city.

In a layoff notice to the state of Michigan, the company says it has to let those workers go because a customer transferred business to a different facility. The layoffs are scheduled to happen April.

Just a few weeks ago, Yanfeng announced it was creating dozens of new jobs by moving its southeast Michigan headquarters to Novi.