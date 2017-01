(WXYZ) - It was all about basketball on the Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave as Justin Rose was joined by Jason Strayhorn from the Spartans Radio Network and Brian Mosallam.

The guys discussed the Pistons who got a win on Saturday, plus the reaction from Head Coach Stan Van Gundy.

They'll talked about Michigan and Michigan State, as the Wolverines rebounded on Saturday with a win while the Spartans lost.

Plus, the Red Wings are on a roller coaster this season, and after winning three straight games, they dropped a game at Buffalo before taking on the New York Rangers Sunday afternoon.