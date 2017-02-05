LIVE AT 11: The Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave with Stoney and Tom Mazawey

It's the third anniversary on the Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave and Brad Galli is back, filling in for Justin Rose this week.

Watch the show live at 11 a.m. here

He is joined by Mike Stone from 97.1 The Ticket and Tom Mazawey.

It's Super Bowl Sunday and we'll speak with former Sports Director Tom Leyden who is in Houston covering the Patriots, as well as get the guys' thoughts on the game.

Plus, they'll discuss the Red Wings and Pistons who are both in a fight for the playoffs midway through their seasons.

Remember, you can join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #7SportsCave.