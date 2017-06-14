Brad Ausmus: Francisco Rodriguez could eventually be closer again

WXYZ - DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez has been questioning his role on the team and reached out to manager Brad Ausmus about his position.

Ausmus explained the communication he had with Rodriguez while the team was in Houston.

"He texted me the night before and asked if we could talk so we talked about him and his situation for about fifteen minutes," Ausmus said. "That was specifically about him and how he fits in and what...I saw and what I thought."

After losing the closer role to Justin Wilson, Rodriguez has been communicating his disappointment and hope of getting back into high-leverage situations.

"He's moving in the right direction," Ausmus said about Rodriguez's possibility of being a closer again. "I had already had it in my mind and communicated to him that we were going to try and use him in a little more high-leverage situation."