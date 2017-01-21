Former Michigan QB Shane Morris transferring to Central Michigan

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 9:36PM EST expiring January 22 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Morris previously announced in December that he would pursue a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately. The Chippewas will be in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2017 with the departure of Cooper Rush.
During his time at Michigan, Morris completed 47 of 92 passes for 434 yards and five interceptions. His last appearance with the Wolverines was in the team's 78-0 rout of Rutgers on October 8.