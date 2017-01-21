Former Michigan QB Shane Morris transferring to Central Michigan

(WXYZ) -- Former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris announced Saturday he is transferring to Central Michigan.

Morris made the announcement on Twitter, posting a movie poster-style image of himself in a CMU uniform.

Proud to say that I will finish my collegiate football career playing at Central Michigan University. #FireUp🔥☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/qYJcXTWjVL — Shane Morris (@ShaneMorris_7) January 21, 2017

Morris previously announced in December that he would pursue a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately. The Chippewas will be in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2017 with the departure of Cooper Rush.

During his time at Michigan, Morris completed 47 of 92 passes for 434 yards and five interceptions. His last appearance with the Wolverines was in the team's 78-0 rout of Rutgers on October 8.