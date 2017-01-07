Lions center Travis Swanson downgraded to out vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 12: Center Travis Swanson #64 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the field before a National Football League preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 12, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Steelers 30-17.

SEATTLE (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have ruled out center Travis Swanson for their playoff game Saturday at Seattle.
   
Swanson, who has been recovering from a concussion, missed the final four games of the regular season. Detroit initially listed him as questionable Friday, but the Lions downgraded him to out later in the day.
   
Detroit has dealt with Swanson's absence by putting rookie guard Graham Glasgow at center.
   
The Lions have three players listed as questionable for Saturday's game: LB DeAndre Levy (knee), T Riley Reiff (hip) and WR Andre Roberts (shoulder).

