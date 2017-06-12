Matthew Stafford: "definitely want to sign an extension" with Lions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made it clear Monday that he intends to stay put long-term.

"I definitely want to sign an extension here," Stafford said while attending a 'Play 60' event at an elementary school. "I want to play for as long as I possibly can, and would love to be able to stay in one spot."

Stafford acknowledged that being a quarterback gives him a bit of a rare opportunity.

"Really, the only position that gets that chance is quarterback at the moment. So it'd be a lot of fun. We'll see where it goes though."