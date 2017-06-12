Matthew Stafford: "definitely want to sign an extension" with Lions

6:39 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made it clear during an appearance in East Lansing on Monday that he intends to stay in Detroit long-term.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made it clear Monday that he intends to stay put long-term.

"I definitely want to sign an extension here," Stafford said while attending a 'Play 60' event at an elementary school. "I want to play for as long as I possibly can, and would love to be able to stay in one spot."

Stafford acknowledged that being a quarterback gives him a bit of a rare opportunity.

"Really, the only position that gets that chance is quarterback at the moment. So it'd be a lot of fun. We'll see where it goes though."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top