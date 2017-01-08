Postgame interviews: Mistakes, penalties doom Lions in playoff loss to Seahawks

2:20 AM, Jan 8, 2017
4 hours ago

The Lions weren't happy with the officiating, but Golden Tate said "when you're playing playoff football, you gotta eliminate all mistakes." Brad Galli reports from Seattle, interviewing Glover Quin, Darius Slay, and more.

WXYZ
Kent Saunders
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Lions weren't happy with the officiating, but Golden Tate said "when you're playing playoff football, you gotta eliminate all mistakes."

Brad Galli reports from Seattle, interviewing Glover Quin, Darius Slay, and more.

WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top