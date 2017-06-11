Team Martin beats Team Ngata in Lions celebrity softball game

11:32 PM, Jun 10, 2017

Lions punter Sam Martin hosted his celebrity softball game Saturday at Wayne State. Justin Rose reports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Lions punter Sam Martin hosted his annual celebrity softball game Saturday at Wayne State's Harwell Field.

Team Martin beat Team Ngata in the event, which benefits the Sam Martin Foundation and the Haloti Ngata Family Foundation.

Quarterback Jake Rudock hit two inside-the-park home runs to help lead Team Martin to victory.

Watch Justin Rose's report in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top