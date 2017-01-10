Frans Nielsen named to NHL All-Star Game

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen will be the Detroit Red Wings' sole representative at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The NHL unveiled the rosters for the game on Tuesday. In the Atlantic Division, Nielsen will be joined by Nikita Kucherov, Brad Marchand, Auston Matthews, Kyle Okposo, Vincent Trocheck, Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Shea Weber, Carey Price and Tukka Rask.

Each division will compete head-to-head in the Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28 before facing off in semifinal 3-on-3, 20-minute games on Sunday, Jan. 29. The winners of each game will go on to face each other in the Championship.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien will coach the Atlantic Division.

Last year, Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin shined in the All-Star game and event set the record for fastest lap around an NHL rink during the skills competition.