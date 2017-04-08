PETA wants people who throw octopus on the ice to be banned from Wings games

8:39 PM, Apr 7, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is asking the Detroit Red Wings to punish any fans who throw octopuses on the ice during the final games at Joe Louis Arena.

PETA asked for the punishment in a letter to the Red Wings that was obtained by ESPN's Craig Custance. Custance posted a copy of the letter on his Facebook page and quoted it in a Tweet:

PETA is asking the anyone caught throwing an octopus on the ice be fined and banned from Red Wings games for life.

We have not word on whether or not the Red Wings have responded.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top