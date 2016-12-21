Red Wings players offer big assist to Mojo in the Morning's Christmas surprise for mom with cancer

(WXYZ) - Our friends at Mojo in the Morning got a big assist from Red Wings players.

The Channel 955 morning show spends the holiday season surprising families in need with their 'Breaking and Entering Christmas.'

Mojo, Spike, Shannon, and Joey's latest efforts ended at Joe Louis Arena.

Cherie Fisher is a mom fighting a rare case of cancer. Cherie, her daughters, and husband all got a limo ride to watch the Red Wings practice, before walking into a room full of gifts.

Mojo then told Cherie she would receive $5,000, and one final surprise.

That's when Danny DeKeyser, Mike Green, Darren Helm, Dylan Larkin, and Niklas Kronwall walked in to play with the girls and spend time with the Fishers.

