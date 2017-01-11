Keith's OT power-play goal lifts Blackhawks over Red Wings

11:36 PM, Jan 10, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings drops to stop a shot by Vinnie Hinostroza #48 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the Blackhawks' fourth straight victory.

Keith, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek with a rising screened shot from the top of the slot. The man advantage was set up when Justin Adbelkader was called for boarding Chicago's Niklas Hjalmarsson with 15.2 seconds left in the third.

Richard Panik also had a goal and assist for Chicago, while Brian Campbell and Tanner Kero each scored. Ryan Hartman added two assists. Corey Crawford stopped 33 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Luke Glendening had Detroit's goals in regulation. Mrazek had 39 saves as the Red Wings fell to 2-2-2 on a season-high seven-game road trip.

