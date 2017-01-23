Lawrence Tech announces football program to begin play at school in 2018

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Last year, Lawrence Tech installed a $1 million multi-purpose turf field on its campus.

On Monday, the school unveiled a big purpose for the field.

It's going to serve as a football field.

Beginning in 2018, LTU will have a football team competing for the first time in 70 years. The school plans to build a stadium around the new turf.

Jeff Duvendeck has been hired as the head coach. He announced the news on WXYZ Detroit.

Duvendeck previously served as the head coach at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He grew up in Flushing and played at Central Michigan.

"It's a daunting task. It's very exciting. A great location, great academics. There's a lot of draw here," Duvendeck said.

LTU is gathering players now, with a goal to compete as an independent program in 2018, and join the Mid-States Football Association in the NAIA in 2019.

The program will have 20 scholarships.

WATCH THE VIDEO PLAYER FOR THE EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT