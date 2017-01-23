Lawrence Tech announces football program to begin play at school in 2018

Light fog
Lawrence Tech announces addition of football program to school, beginning play in 2018. Head coach Jeff Duvendeck joined Brad Galli live on The Now Detroit.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Last year, Lawrence Tech installed a $1 million multi-purpose turf field on its campus.
On Monday, the school unveiled a big purpose for the field.
It's going to serve as a football field.
Beginning in 2018, LTU will have a football team competing for the first time in 70 years. The school plans to build a stadium around the new turf.
Jeff Duvendeck has been hired as the head coach. He announced the news on WXYZ Detroit.
Duvendeck previously served as the head coach at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He grew up in Flushing and played at Central Michigan.
"It's a daunting task. It's very exciting. A great location, great academics. There's a lot of draw here," Duvendeck said.
LTU is gathering players now, with a goal to compete as an independent program in 2018, and join the Mid-States Football Association in the NAIA in 2019.
The program will have 20 scholarships.
