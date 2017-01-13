Metro Series pits soaring Oakland team against struggling Detroit Mercy Titans

ROCHESTER, Mi - On Friday night, Detroit Mercy and Oakland will face off in their fifth Metro Series game. The game sold out early, and Oakland’s coach Greg Kampe says he expects the place to be “rocking”.



“It’s a blackout. It’s going to be rocking in here. Every seat’s going to be black. Everybody will get a black shirt as they walk through the door,” said Kampe.



Players and coaches from both teams said emotions will be running high.



“Guys are talking smack on the court. It’s just a great game. It’s good for basketball,” said Sherron Dorsey-Walker.



Titans coach Bacari Alexander is in the middle of his first year with the team. This will be his first Metro Series game with UDM. “The seniors have definitely filled me in on this game. There’s been a lot of banter between our seniors, and this is the type of enthusiasm we look forward to all season,” said Alexander.



Oakland in undefeated in conference play, and Detroit Mercy is still looking for its first conference win. Overall the Golden Grizzlies are 14-3 and UDM is 2-14. Coach Alexander knows if they want to keep this “rivalry” an actual rivalry, they need to start winning.



“I rivalry only can occur when you win games,” said Alexander.