Michigan basketball's D.J. Wilson, Moe Wagner declare for NBA Draft

Wagner averaged 12.1 points per game during his sophomore season and scored a career-high 26 points in the team's 73-69 upset win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.
He appeared in 38 games for the Wolverines, scoring 458 points this season.
Wilson, a junior, played in all 38 games for Michigan this season, starting the last 36. He averaged 11 points a game and had career-highs in points with 28, field goals made with 14, assists with six and minutes with 44 in the Wolverines' gamea gainst Iowa on Jan. 1.