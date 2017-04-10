Michigan basketball's D.J. Wilson, Moe Wagner declare for NBA Draft

(WXYZ) - Michigan basketball players D.J. Wilson and Moe Wagner announced they are declaring for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent.

Both players tweeted out the news Monday afternoon.

Wagner averaged 12.1 points per game during his sophomore season and scored a career-high 26 points in the team's 73-69 upset win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.

He appeared in 38 games for the Wolverines, scoring 458 points this season.

Wilson, a junior, played in all 38 games for Michigan this season, starting the last 36. He averaged 11 points a game and had career-highs in points with 28, field goals made with 14, assists with six and minutes with 44 in the Wolverines' gamea gainst Iowa on Jan. 1.