Michigan Hockey Coach Red Berenson announces retirement after 33 seasons

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - University of Michigan men's hockey coach Red Berenson announced his retirement on Monday afternoon.

Berenson, 77, has spent 33 seasons behind the bench for Michigan and was named the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Last week, it was reported that he would meet with Athletic Director Warde Manual regarding his future. The university said that Berenson will remain as an advisor to Manuel.

"I've thought about this for a long time and I think this is the right time and it's the right thing to do for the Michigan hockey program," said Berenson. "My heart will always be at Michigan and I look forward to the team taking the next step and making me proud as a former coach."

Berenson took the Wolverines to their 36th NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016. It was also his 23rd appearance in the tournament.

"Red Berenson is a legendary figure at the University of Michigan as well as in our ice hockey history," said Manuel. "Throughout his career, Red has focused on the academic and athletic success of the young men who have come through our program while shaping the sport as we know it today.

After attending Michigan, Berenson went on to play for the Montreal Canadiens, New york Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings. He also coached three years for the Blues before taking over at Michigan.

The Wolverines went 848-426-92 in the Berenson era. That includes two national championships, one in 1996 and the other in 1998.

He was the fourth collegiate coach to reach the 800-win mark and his 848 wins put him fourth all-time for NCAA ice hockey coaches.