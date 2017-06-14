Michigan State football unveils all-white helmet, uniform

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan State Spartans have unveiled an all-new, all-white helmet to go with their white uniforms.

In a video posted to the Spartans' Facebook page, the uniform will debut against Western Michigan University on Sept. 9.

The white helmets are something fans have been begging for, and the hashtag the team will use is #AllWhiteEverything.

The Spartans open up the season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.