(WXYZ) - Michigan's basketball team was in a meeting on Monday, when campus officers visited.

Dakich, a senior walk-on from Zionsville, sat in the back of the room as the officers addressed him.

What happened next is best observed by watching the video below:

Today's 〽🏀 meeting was full of suspense 😲, surprise 😳 & happiness 😃... especially for @daycheck3



See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017

After being threatened with what appears to be punishment, Dakich leans in, shocked and surprised, to find out he's actually being awarded a scholarship for the rest of the season.

Well done, John Beilein. Well done.