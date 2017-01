DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings are expected to put left-winger Drew Miller on waivers, according to multiple reporters.

Ken Holland told reporters on Sunday that Miller would hit waivers at 12 p.m.

drew miller on waivers at noon, ken holland confirms.#RedWings — gregg krupa (@greggkrupa) January 22, 2017

Miller has been with the team since the 2009-2010 season. This year, he has appeared in 34 games, scoring five goals and adding an assist.

When he hits waivers, any team is eligible to pick him up for 24 hours. If no one claims Miller, he will likely be assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

If Miller clears waivers, he would likely be assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.