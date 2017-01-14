Sidney Crosby recalls memories at Joe Louis Arena, getting boos from Red Wings fans

DETROIT - Sidney Crosby remembers his time playing at Joe Louis Arena differently than most hockey fans in Detroit.

Suiting up for his last regular season game at the rink, the Penguins star looked back fondly on his time playing the Red Wings.

But what about all the boos from fans that grew to be louder and louder?

"When I think of it, I don't usually think of that," Crosby said.

"They love hockey here. I think with the rivalry developing, with the playoff series, that kind of develops."

The Penguins won a Stanley Cup on the Joe Louis Arena ice in 2009. The Red Wings fell to Crosby's team in Game Seven, after winning the Cup the previous season.

The rematch served up moments that the Pittsburgh captain said shaped his hockey future.

Crosby had great things to say about the Joe, complimenting the ice as "always unbelievable."

"It's hard to believe. I don't think there's any rinks left like this one. We have some great memories of playing here."

For some of Crosby's current teammates, those memories have a different tint to them.

Bryan Rust and Ian Cole both grew up in Michigan, rooting against Crosby's Penguins.

"Things change, but I'm sure Rusty might have been part of that group (against the Penguins). For guys to get a chance to play here, it's a special building, and I'm sure they have an appreciation for it as well," he said.

Rust confirmed Crosby's thoughts, saying he was "pretty upset" when the Pens won the Cup in 2009. His tune had to quickly change, though, because a year later, Pittsburgh drafted him into the organization.

"I definitely had to change my mindset pretty quickly," Rust said.

As for how many Rust jerseys will be in the stands tonight to see the hometown kid and No. 87 skate together, Bryan's answer explained how Red Wings fans still feel.

"I'm not too sure, even a few of my friends might still be wearing Wings jerseys," he said with a laugh.

Apparently Detroit fans don't forget.

Even for family.