USA Hockey development team, BB-8 visit Channel 7 ahead of Saturday's Star Wars Night

USA Hockey development team prepares for Star Wars Night, gets help from BB-8. Brad Galli has more.
(WXYZ) - On Saturday, the under-17 team at USA Hockey's Development Program in Plymouth will wear BB-8 jerseys for Star Wars Night.
USA Hockey Arena will transform for a good cause, and the team will auction off the jerseys for C.S. Mott's Hospital.
Two players from the team, Ty Emberson and Trevor Janicke, visited Action News with BB-8 and other characters from the movie.
