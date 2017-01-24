USA Hockey development team, BB-8 visit Channel 7 ahead of Saturday's Star Wars Night

(WXYZ) - On Saturday, the under-17 team at USA Hockey's Development Program in Plymouth will wear BB-8 jerseys for Star Wars Night.

USA Hockey Arena will transform for a good cause, and the team will auction off the jerseys for C.S. Mott's Hospital.

Two players from the team, Ty Emberson and Trevor Janicke, visited Action News with BB-8 and other characters from the movie.

