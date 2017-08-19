Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storm chances to start the weekend

Partly Cloudy
HI: 81°
LO: 62°
Showers early, drier afternoon
(WXYZ) - Rain and even a storm chance is possible this morning, but the cruisers will get drier roads as the day goes along.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Rain/storm chance, mostly cloudy. Temps: 60s / Winds: SW 5
Saturday: Chance of a shower or a thunderstorm in the morning then drier in the afternoon. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: WNW 5-10
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: SW 5-10
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Chris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel