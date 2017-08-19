Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storm chances to start the weekend

(WXYZ) - Rain and even a storm chance is possible this morning, but the cruisers will get drier roads as the day goes along.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Rain/storm chance, mostly cloudy. Temps: 60s / Winds: SW 5

Saturday: Chance of a shower or a thunderstorm in the morning then drier in the afternoon. Highs: 77-81 / Winds: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: SW 5-10