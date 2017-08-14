Cloudy
HI: 83°
LO: 62°
Mild and calm night
(WXYZ) - Mild and dry tonight under mostly cloudy conditions. Heat and humidity will slowly build over the next couple of days, leading to showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, calm. Lows: 55-62 / Winds: SE 5
Monday: Sunshine early followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 80-84 / Winds: S 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny, very warm and a bit more humid. 30% shower chance. Highs: 82-86 / Winds: SSW 5-10
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
