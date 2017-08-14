Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and dry tonight

Denise Isaac
5:42 AM, Aug 10, 2017
11:51 PM, Aug 13, 2017

Mild and calm night

(WXYZ) - Mild and dry tonight under mostly cloudy conditions. Heat and humidity will slowly build over the next couple of days, leading to showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, calm. Lows: 55-62 / Winds: SE 5

Monday: Sunshine early followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 80-84 / Winds: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, very warm and a bit more humid. 30% shower chance. Highs: 82-86 / Winds: SSW 5-10

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

