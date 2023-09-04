23-year-old dies after falling into controversial Lake Lanier

A 23-year old is dead after slipping and falling into Georgia's Lake Lanier, according to reports.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened after 10 p.m. Saturday when Gavrie Whitlock was running down a dock by Holiday Marina, according to local station Atlanta News First.

After Whitlock fell into the lake, he did not resurface.

Hall County Fire Rescue found him in 17 feet of water, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

This marks the eighth death this year at the lake that many believe to be haunted.

In August, another 23-year-old died while he was swimming in the lake and did not come back up, reports say. Two others died on July 31 who had gone for a swim.

The 11-year-old son of Tameka Foster, a fashion designer and the ex-wife of R&B singer Usher, also died at the lake in 2012. His death prompted her to create a petition for officials to "drain, clean and restore" the lake, according to The Independent.

Others have also called on authorities to drain the lake.

Between 1994 and 2022, 216 people have died at Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources data obtained by USA Today.

