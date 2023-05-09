Bagged spinach, kale, collard greens recalled over listeria concerns

Bags of spinach, kale and collard greens have been recalled over potential listeria contamination.

The bags were sold under the brands Robinson Fresh, Lancaster and Giant.

Lancaster Foods said it initiated the recall after food safety inspectors in New York reported that a bag of kale tested positive for listeria.

Health officials warn listeria infections can be dangerous, especially for pregnant women, people over 65 years old and those with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms of an infection include a high fever, headache and nausea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria infection during pregnancy "usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn."

The health agency notes that an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

Lancaster Foods said the recalled products were distributed in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Retailers have reportedly been told to remove the recalled items from store shelves. People who have the products at home are asked to throw them out.

Lancaster Foods said it has not received any reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by comparing the UPC code on the packaging with this list provided by Lancaster Foods.

