Lawmakers plan bill banning marijuana billboards in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — State Representative Mary Whiteford from Allegan County says she notices a lot of billboards advertising marijuana businesses on her frequent drives to Lansing.

“I was going through, really, I saw two billboards that really bother me,” Whiteford said. “I saw one that said we had a new state flower."

The bill is still in the planning stages. Whiteford has support from another state representative in Dearborn.

For dispensary owner Davide Uccello, if this goes through, he'd lose out on already limited advertising.

“We have two types of media we can use. That’s online and that’s billboards,” Uccello said.

The restrictions would also limit billboard companies.

“We are, the cannabis industry, we are the number one purchaser of currently of billboards,” Uccello said.

Whiteford worries about the message the billboards send to young minds.

“We don’t see any medicines advertised on billboards. Tobacco can’t be advertised on billboards,” Whiteford said. “It's exposing children, to the belief, that because it’s legal, it’s safe."

