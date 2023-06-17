Watch Now
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Brittney Griner
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 13:02:48-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward.

While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.”

The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX.

Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times.

The Mercury flew JSX to its first two road games.

There wasn’t a standard flight available on the airline from Dallas to Indianapolis, which was why Griner was on the commercial flight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

