Meet Stache, the Sealyham Terrier that won the 2023 National Dog Show

A tail-wagging Thanksgiving tradition continued with the return of the National Dog Show, and this year's crowned champion was none other than the adorable Stache.

The Sealyham Terrier stole hearts by securing the Best in Show title at the 22nd National Dog Show presented by Purina. The event, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, captivated millions on Thanksgiving.

“This dog’s condition, breed type and showmanship all come together to produce the epitome of an excellent dog,” said Best in Show judge Carrie Chase in a press release. "At the end of the day, it is a dog show and you want them to show off all their great attributes.”

Prior to winning the National Dog Show, Stache ranked second among terriers and twelfth among all-breed show dogs in the U.S. Now, with the 2023 title, he boasts 49 Best in Show victories.

“It’s an exhilarating feeling to win,” said Stache’s handler, Margery Good. “Stach’ deals easily with multiple things happening around him. He’s so well-balanced and he loves to show. Loved seeing him have his celebratory dinner (kibble on the silver-plated trophy tray).”

The show aired on NBC, following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and attracted an estimated 20 million viewers, according to network estimates.

It's no surprise that the show attracted a large audience, given the other adorable contestants vying for the crown.

Other winners were:

In the Sporting group – a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named “M.”

In the Working group – a Great Dane name “Carson.”

In the Hound group – an Azawahk named “Yaro.”

In the Herding group – a German Shepherd Dog named “Heathcliff.”

In the Toy group – a Shih Tzu named “Comet.”

