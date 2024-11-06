10th Congressional District race tight again, early vote tally shows

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Tuesday night's election, Republican Congressman John James and his Democratic challenger Carl Marlinga faced off in a rematch for the 10th Congressional District race.

In 2022, James beat Marlinga by 1,600 votes. An early vote tally for this year's race showed another close one.

Election Night 2024: Team coverage 7 News Detroit at 11 p.m.

Marlinga held his election night watch party at the UAW Region 1 Technical Training Center in Warren.

He explained to 7 News Detroit what he believes is the difference between this election the last.

"It's all turnout. I think Mr. James and I have been trying to get our supporters out and, ya know, some people just think that well an election can't possibly come down to one or two votes. It can," Marlinga said.

7 News Detroit reached out to the James campaign numerous times leading up to Election Day and on Election Day. At the outset, the campaign manager said they did not have plans for election night. There was no watch party. Instead, they said the congressman would only make a comment after the official result is tallied.

